Women’s fund of Smith County host ‘Power of the Purse’ luncheon

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Women’s Fund of Smith County held their annual “Power of the Purse” luncheon Tuesday.
The event featured keynote speaker Trisha Meili, known as the “Central Park Jogger.”
Meili delivered a message of “Hope and Possibility.”
Grants were also raised at the event which are expected to benefit, enrich and provide financial and educational opportunities for Smith County women and children.
This is the 11th year of the Power of Purse luncheon.
The Women’s Fund of Smith County was created in 2007 as a collective giving circle, whereby members annually pledge financial contributions that result in high-impact grants that benefit the lives of Smith County women and children. In keeping with its mission, the Women’s Fund also provides education and leadership opportunities to its more than 275 members, according to a press release.
