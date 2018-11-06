Woman wanted for questioning in theft investigation

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they would like to question in an investigation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Hayley (also known by Lisa Loggins) is currently wanted for questioning by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a Theft of Property investigation.
They ask if you know the whereabouts of Lisa Hayley contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or the Smith County Sheriff Office at 903-566-6600.
If you have recently purchased any items from Lisa Hayley, or have any information regarding the Theft investigation, contact Detective Lugo at 903-590-2846.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.