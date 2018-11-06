Watch salmon swim across Washington road

SHELTON, WA (CNN) - We all know why the chicken crossed the road, but what about the salmon?
According to the woman who filmed it, the school of fish swam across the road to give birth.
Alexis Leonard, a fish hatchery specialist, spotted over a dozen salmon swimming across the highway Saturday.
The roadway was flooded at the time, which made the trek much easier for the mothers-to-be.
According to Leonard, this isn't an unusual sight in Washington.
But it sure makes for great video!
