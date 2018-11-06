Waskom man accused of propositioning child for sex arrested in undercover sting

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A tenth man has been arrested as part of a multiple-agency undercover operation involving suspects looking online for sex with children, according to Longview police.
Christopher Michael Green, 30, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.
According to police spokesman Shane McCarter, a detective with the department posed as a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 17 and contacted Green. McCarter said they continued talking online until Monday, when they agreed to meet up in Longview so they could have sex.
Green arrived at the agreed location Monday, according to McCarter, and was met by Longview police, who arrested him.
This was the latest arrest in a collaborative effort between the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler police, DPS, FBI, ICE and DPS. Nine other men were arrested in Smith County on Oct. 17 and 18.
