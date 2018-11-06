UN documents civilian casualties during recent election

Election day for Afghanistan's first parliamentary elections since 2010 was Oct. 20 and took place against a backdrop of near-daily attacks by Taliban insurgents, who have seized nearly half the country and have repeatedly refused offers to negotiate with the Afghanistan government. The U.S.-backed government is rife with corruption and many Afghans have said they do not expect the elections to be fair. Yet millions of Afghans have defied Taliban threats and waited, often for hours, to cast their votes.