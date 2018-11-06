Two people arrested for burglary indicted in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A man and woman who were arrested on burglary charges by Longview Police have been indicted.
Daniel Thomas Barnes, 28, of Longview, and Cassidy Dawn Collier, 31, of Gladewater were indicted on October 31 by a Grand Jury from the 188th District Court.
Barnes and Collier were arrested on August 8 after an alert neighbor spotted them unloading items from a golf cart into a car parked on Dartmouth Street, according to a post on the LPD Facebook page.
Bond for Barnes was set at $100,000 while Collier’s bond was set at $20,000.
