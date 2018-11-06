Three meth dealers arrested in Henderson County raid

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Three meth dealers were arrested in an overnight drug raid in Henderson County.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, shortly after midnight narcotics investigators raided a home in the 200 block of Lake Arrowhead Drive in the Payne Springs area.
Mikel Christopher Kirkpatrick, 47, and Debbie Sue Beasley, 48, both of Mabank, were charged with manufacture or delivery of a substantial amount of meth and tampering with evidence, according to Hillhouse.
Matthew Kristopher Walker, 37, of Trinidad was also charged with dealing meth and tampering with evidence. Walker was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for Criminal Mischief, Hillhouse said.
Edmund Shane Cranfill, 37, of Eustace was also placed into custody for possession of a controlled substance during the raid, according to Hillhouse.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.