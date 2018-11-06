Texas Rangers introduce new manager

ARLINGTON, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have a new manager.
Chris Woodward gets his first managing job after three seasons with the Dodgers as their 3rd base coach.
He was introduced Monday and says he already has a bond with the Rangers fans, having lost back-to-back World Series as the Dodgers did. Woodward spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, with multiple teams as a utility player.
His first coaching job was with Seattle, and believes the youth movement will serve him and his new squad well, saying that they’ll grow together.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.