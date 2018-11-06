Marshall police asking for public’s help with jewelry store burglary investigation

Case# 2018-29917 On 10/31/2018, a burglary was commited at Pelz Jewelers, 1206 E. Grand Ave. If you can identify the suspect in this video please contact Detective Owen at 903-935-4542. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip with Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers by calling 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile application.