Marshall police asking for public’s help with jewelry store burglary investigation

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department and the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers are searching for an individual or individuals involved in the burglary of a jewelry store.
Officials are asking for the public’s help with of the investigation of the burglary of Pelz Jewelers. The store, located at 1206 East Grand Avenue, was burglarized on Oct. 31.
In the surveillance video released by the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stopper, a suspect can be scene breaking into the store and burglarizing it before escaping in an unidentified vehicle.
Anyone with information about the burglary or that could identify the individual or individuals involved are asked to contact Detective Owen at 903-935-4542 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.
