French rescue teams find body in collapsed buildings

Firefighters work at the scene where buildings collapsed in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Two buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. Fire services said two people were lightly hurt. The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be. (AP Photo/Claude Paris) (Claude Paris)