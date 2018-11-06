East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of our Election Day but no rain is forecast until after the polls close this evening and then, just a few light showers. Overnight tonight, an area of low pressure will move eastward, along a stationary front and as this occurs, the low will begin to slowly draw in some cooler air into East Texas. Another cold front is expected to race through the area late on Thursday/early on Friday morning bringing in even more cool air to this area. A few light showers will be possible overnight tonight and some more moderate rain as we head into Wednesday morning. The light rain is possible throughout the day tomorrow before a few more moderate showers and even a few thundershowers will be possible late on Thursday and into very early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, the rain will have come to an end and the chilly air makes its way in. Lows this weekend should be in the upper 30s on Saturday morning and the lower 40s on Sunday. Highs in the middle 50s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday then into the lower 60s on Sunday. Lots of sunshine expected on Saturday with a few clouds on Sunday. Early next week, another front moves through late on Monday with little or no moisture expected. Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected with cool mornings and cool afternoons.