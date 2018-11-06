2018 Elections: Predictions, ABC live coverage and more

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s Election Day across the nation and ABC is providing live coverage.
Tonight the nation will be focused on several key races across the country that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Midterm elections are not known for bringing droves of voters to the polls. However, this year’s midterms have seen a record number of early votes, more than double the amount of the previous midterm election, Raycom News Network reports.
Watch network coverage of the night here.
And get up-to-date results from raw vote numbers for Senate and House races across the state as they roll in. Check out our forecast below.
Live Forecast Powered by FiveThirtyEight
You can also check the Balance of Power for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House below.
GET COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE
- WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: See live coverage from East Texas Now here. We’ll be chatting with candidates and providing behind-the-scenes coverage from watch parties.
- ELECTION RESULTS: Want to see how your candidates are faring? Click here
- 7 ON SCENE/9 ON SCENE: We’re covering the elections live in East Texas and we’ll be providing live updates from watch parties across the area. Check in with the KLTV 7 reporters and KTRE 9 News Team here.
- REAL-TIME PREDICTIONS: Wondering how the night will turn out? Check our ABC 538 Election Predictor to see which party could win control of the Senate and House.