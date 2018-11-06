Election Guide: Where to find results, coverage and more

Election Guide: Where to find results, coverage and more
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 6, 2018 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 5:15 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 2018 Midterm Election is here and the KLTV 7 team will be providing comprehensive coverage of the night.

Make sure you’re informed throughout the night with the latest version of the free KLTV 7 News App. Here’s what the KLTV 7 News Team will covering and where you can find it.

Election results

You can find live coverage and real-time results on KLTV 7.
You can find live coverage and real-time results on KLTV 7. (Source: KLTV)

Get the latest election results here. We’ll have real-time numbers as East Texas ballots are tallied. We’re tracking state races for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and local races from counties across the Piney Woods. KLTV 7 will also have a scroll of real-time results broadcast on our channel.

Where to watch live online

East Texas Now Anchor Jeremy Butler updates viewers on what they can expect from the 2018 Midterm Election.
East Texas Now Anchor Jeremy Butler updates viewers on what they can expect from the 2018 Midterm Election. (Source: KLTV)

We’ll be broadcasting live from inside our newsroom as results roll in. Analysts are set to join us tonight on the East Texas Now desk as we break down the election and how East Texans are voting. We’ll also be analyzing the results of the latest Texas Opinion Survey, a statewide poll conducted by students at University of Texas at Tyler. You can read more about the poll here.

East Texas Now gives viewers a chance to experience news as it breaks. But it’s also an opportunity for us to engage with you through conversations on our social platforms as we’re live. You can join in the conversation on Facebook, where we’ll have a Facebook live throughout the night as the action unfolds.

What to expect on air

KLTV 7 Anchors Jennifer Kielman and Anissa Centers prepare for Election Night.
KLTV 7 Anchors Jennifer Kielman and Anissa Centers prepare for Election Night. (Source: KLTV)

We will providing live race updates and reports from the campaigns tonight. Be sure to join us as we review the night.

Anchor Blake Holland studies data from FiveThirtyEight's deluxe model that shows the probability of possible outcomes of the Midterm Election.
Anchor Blake Holland studies data from FiveThirtyEight's deluxe model that shows the probability of possible outcomes of the Midterm Election. (Source: KLTV)

What’s going to happen tonight after the votes are counted is anyone’s guess. But FiveThirtyEight is taking an educated guess. Earlier this year, ABC news acquired the informational site. Using all of the polls, fundraising data, historical precedent from past elections, and other factors, FiveThirtyEight has developed three models that show the probability of possible outcomes of the mid-term elections.

KLTV 7′s Blake Holland will walk us through their models.

Live Blog

Get election results, live video, a live blog, interactive graphics and more at KLTV.com.
Get election results, live video, a live blog, interactive graphics and more at KLTV.com. (Source: KLTV)

Interested in knowing what’s happening in your county? We’ve got you covered. We’re tracking individual results from cities and counties in East Texas and analyzing those races on our Live Blog. Perhaps the most heavily-watched race of the night in the Lone Star state will be the U.S. Senate race between candidates Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, but East Texas also has several big-ticket items on the ballots.

In Longview, voters are set to decide on three propositions for public safety facilities, infrastructure and city parks. If all three props pass, $104,210,000 will go toward constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations, relocating the fire and police training center, street and road improvements and improvements at city parks. In Nacogdoches County, City of Garrison voters are deciding on the legal sale of alcoholic beverages. And 168 candidates who are running unopposed are set to take office.

We’ll take a look at all of these races and more in our live blog.

7 On Scene

Reporter Cinnamon Cornell, along with the other reporters on the KLTV 7 News team will be reporting live from events and watch parties across East Texas.
Reporter Cinnamon Cornell, along with the other reporters on the KLTV 7 News team will be reporting live from events and watch parties across East Texas. (Source: KLTV)

Check in with the KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 News Team as they cover elections and watch parties across the Piney Woods. And send us your photos! Email it to sendit@kltv.com or sendit@ktre.com or post it on Twitter or Instagram using #SendIt7 or #SendIt9!

More coverage

The KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 News team prepares for election night.
The KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 News team prepares for election night. (Source: KLTV)

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.