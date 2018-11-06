168 East Texas candidates have already won, because no one ran against them in the general election

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Candidates for 168 positions across East Texas won their primary elections this past spring and do not have a challenger from an opposing party this fall. This means that candidates who won their party’s nomination in March will take office when the new terms begin.
We’ve gathered all those election results and organized them here by county. Voters are still able to cast a ballot in these races, but there’s only one name on the ballot to choose.
Voters in Angelina County, Wood County, Sabine County and Trinity County will be casting ballots for state and national seats but have no uncontested races for local candidates.
Scroll down to find your county below.
Only seven states allow residents to determine who will preside over court, and Texas is one of them.
Judicial positions are likely not at the top of a voters mind, unless you work in the court system or happen to know someone who does.
Texans have been selecting judges since 1876. Voters decide who sits on the bench at every level, from the supreme court and court of criminal appeals down to the local justice of the peace.
A full term on the court of appeals is six years.
- 12th Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Greg Neely, Republican
- 6th Court of Appeals, Place 2, Scott Stevens, Republican
- 9th Court of Appeals, Place 3, Leanne Johnson, Republican
- 9th Court of Appeals, Place 4, Hollis Horton, Republican
- District Judge, Judicial District 1A, Delinda Gibbs-Walker, Republican
- Constable, Precinct 1 - David Franklin, Republican
- Criminal District Attorney - Allyson Mitchell, Republican
- County Judge - Robert D. Johnston, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Jeff Doran, Republican
- District Clerk - Teresia Perry Coker, Republican
- County Clerk - Mark C. Staples, Republican
- County Treasurer - Tara Lambright Holliday, Republican
- County Surveyor - Gene Russell, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Joey Hill, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Gary Thomas, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - James E. Todd, Republican
Voters in the Republican Primary this past March decided the winners in Angelina County’s local elections. The candidates listed here did not draw an opponent in the general election.
Of note is the re-election of 217th District Judge Bob Inselmann, who will serve a second term on the bench.
- 159th Judicial District, Judge - Paul E. White, Republican
- 217th Judicial District, Judge - Robert “Bob” Inselmann, Republican
- County Judge - Don Lymbery, Republican
- District Clerk - Reba Ellison Squyres, Republican
- County Clerk - Amy Fincher, Republican
- County Treasurer - Jill Brewer, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Billy S. Ball, Republican
- 369th Judicial District, Judge - Michael Davis, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Janice Crosby Stone, Republican
- County Treasurer - Erin Curtis, Republican
- County Surveyor - Kris Morgan, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Steve Norton, Republican
While voters in Gregg County will decide on two contested races and a $104 million city bond proposal for Longview on Nov. 6, the remaining races were decided by ballots cast in the March primary election.
Commissioner Darryl Primo did not draw a challenger and will continue to hold the office he first won in 1994.
Gregg County will have a new district attorney for 2019. Incumbent Carl Dorrough lost a re-election bid in the primary to challenger Tom Watson.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt will remain in the position he has held since 2003.
- 188TH District Judge - Scott Novy, Republican
- Gregg County Criminal District Attorney - Tom Watson, Republican
- County Judge - Bill Stoudt, Republican
- County Court-at-Law #1 - Kent Phillips, Republican
- County Court-at-Law #2 - Vincent Dulweber, Republican
- District Clerk - Trey Hattaway, Republican
- County Clerk - Michelle Gilley, Republican
- County Commissioner Precinct 2 - Darryl Primo, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - B.H. Jameson, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Tim Bryan, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Talyna Bennett Carlson
- Texas Representative, House District 7 (Gregg, Upshur Counties) - Jay Dean, Republican
- Criminal District Attorney - Reid McCain, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Joe Black, Republican
- District Clerk - Sherry Haynes Griffis, Republican
- County Clerk - Liz Whipkey, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Megan Hickey Pinson, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Clarice Brenda Watkins, Democrat
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - R. Michael Smith, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Jay Ebarb, Republican
- Texas Representative, House District 9 (Cass, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Sabine counties) - Chris Paddie, Republican
- County Judge - Wade McKinney, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Scott Williams, Republican
- County Court-at-Law 2, Judge - Nancy Adams Perryman, Republican
- District Clerk - Betty Herriage, Republican
- County Clerk - Mary Margaret Wright, Republican
- County Treasurer - Michael Bynum, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Randy Daniel, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Kevin Pollock, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - James A. “Tony” Duncan, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Milton K Adams, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 - Belinda Garrison Brownlow, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Scott Tuley, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Ken Geeslin, Republican
- Mayor, Coffee City - Pam Drost
- City Council, Coffee City- Place 3 - Donald G. Weaver
- City Council, Coffee City – Place 5 - Phillip R. Rutledge
- County Judge -Jim Lovell, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Sarah Tunnell Clark, Democrat
- District Clerk - Carolyn Rains, Republican
- County Surveyor - C.R. “Chili” Hodges, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Ronnie Hodges, Republican
- Criminal District Attorney - Anne Pickle, Republican
- County Judge - Mark Allen, Republican
- District Clerk - Kathy Kent, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Vance Moss, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 - Brett Holloway, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Mike Smith, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6 - Steve Conner
Voters in March chose 38-year law enforcement veteran Greg Sowell as the new Nacogdoches County Judge. Sowell defeated incumbent Mike Perry, and faces no opponent in the Nov. 6 election.
County Court-at-Law Judge Jack Sinz won the Republican nomination in the Spring primary and did not draw a challenger. SInz has held the bench since 2002.
- County Judge - Greg Sowell, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Jack Sinz, Republican
- District Clerk - Loretta Cammack, Republican
- County Clerk - June Clifton, Republican
- County Treasurer - Denise Baublet, Republican
- County Surveyor - Jeffrey D. Opperman, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Mark Harkness, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Kerry Williamson, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - LeAnn Goerner, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - David Perkins, Republican
- County Judge - Joel Hale (I), Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Chad Wes Dean, Republican
- District Clerk - Terri Pirtle Willard, Republican
- County Clerk - Trudy McGill, Republican
- County Treasurer - Andy Vinson, Republican
- County Surveyor - Dwayne Miley, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Cindy Redmon, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Jackie Risinger, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Darlene Childress, Republican
- Henderson City Council, District 3 - Henry Pace
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Robert Kuykendall, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Bennie Whitworth, Republican
- 273rd Judicial District, Judge - James A. “Jim” Payne, Republican
- County Judge - Daryl Melton, Republican
- District Clerk - Lisa Dew Pitre, Republican
- County Clerk - Janice McDaniel, Republican
- County Treasurer - Tricia Woods Jacks, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Roger Gay, Republican
- Constable, Precinct 1 - David W. Boyd, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Jimmy McDaniel, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Henry Alvarado, Republican
- Constable, Precinct 2 - Curtis J. White, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - James “Bubba” Lowe, Republican
- Texas Representative, House District 9 (Cass, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Sabine counties) - Chris Paddie, Republican
- County Judge - Jeff Boyd, Republican
- District Clerk - Carmen Brown, Republican
- County Clerk - Margo Noble
- County Treasurer - Pam Smith, Republican
- County Surveyor - Charles Whitton, Democrat
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Edward Wilson, Democrat
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Rodney Ainsworth, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Sheila Ponder, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Ardis Lee Mosby, Democrat
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Billy Williams, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - J.D. Miller, Republican
Smith County will see some change at the courthouse in 2019.
Republican Jacob Putman won his primary in the spring and does not have a challenger in the general election. Putman replaces outgoing District Attorney Matt Bingham, who has served in that role since 2004.
Judge Randy Rogers announced his retirement from County Court-at-Law 2 in 2017. Voters in the Republican primary chose former prosecutor Taylor Heaton to replace Rogers.
Another familiar face at the courthouse is retiring, as well. District Clerk Lois Rodgers is retiring after 16 years in the office. Voters in March elected Penny Clarkston to fill that role.
Kelli R. White has served as county treasurer since 2005, and was re-elected to that role in the March primary.
Four of five races for justices of the peace were decided in the primary, with Precinct 3 to be decided by voters on Nov. 6.
- 241st Judicial District, Judge - Jack Skeen, Republican
- 321st Judicial District, Judge - Robert Wilson, Republican
- Smith County Criminal District Attorney - Jacob Putman, Republican
- County Court-at-Law, Judge - Jason Ellis, Republican
- County Court-at-Law #2, Judge - Taylor Heaton, Republican
- County Court-at-Law #3, Judge - Floyd Getz, Republican
- District Clerk - Penny Clarkston, Republican
- County Clerk - Karen Phillips, Republican
- County Treasurer - Kelli R. White, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - JoAnn Hampton, Democrat
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Quincy Beavers, Democrat
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Andy Dunklin, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Thomas “Mitch” Shamburger, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 - Jon Wayne Johnson, Republican
- Whitehouse mayor - Charles Parker
- City of Whitehouse, Council Place 2 - Ginger Cardwell
- City of Whitehouse, Council Place 4 - David Roquemore
- County Judge - Doug Page, Republican
- District Clerk - Kristen Smith Raiford, Republican
- County Clerk - Shasta Bergman, Republican
- County Treasurer - Bob Dockens, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Steven Truss, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Danny Martin, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Lyle Stubbs, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Hayne Huffman, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Richard Steptoe, Republican
- County Judge - Todd Tefteller, Republican
- Criminal District Attorney - Billy Byrd, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Jay W. Miller, Republican
- County Chairman, Democratic Party - Winifred Jackson, Democrat
- County Chairman, Republican Party - Cynthia S. Ridgeway
- 115th Judicial District, Judge - Dean Fowler, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Wyone Manes, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Lyle Potter, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Rhonda T Welch, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Anthony Betterton, Republican
- Texas Representative, House District 7 (Gregg, Upshur Counties) - Jay Dean, Republican
- Criminal District Attorney - Jim Wheeler, Republican
- County Judge - Lucy Hebron, Republican
- District Clerk - Donna Huston, Republican
- County Clerk - Kelley Robinson Price, Republican
- County Treasurer - Becky S Burford, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2 - Jerry Gaskill, Republican
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 - Russell Acker, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 - Tony Gilbreath, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 - Janae Holland, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - Jerry E. Parker, Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 - Cindy S. Weems, Republican
