Dez to Saints? NFL Source: Saints to work out former Cowboy

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KTRE) - Nine weeks into the season and Dez Bryant could finally be finding a place to play.
After reportedly turning down offers from Baltimore and Cleveland in the off season, it is being reported by NFL Network’s Jane Slater that the Saints are bringing in Bryant along with former Seattle Seahawk Brandon Marshall for a work out.
Bryant was released by Dallas on April 13, prior to the NFL Draft. The team then lost Jason Witten to retirement. The wide receiver group in Dallas did struggle but the team is hoping a trade with Oakland for Amari Cooper will fill the void Bryant left on the field.
The Saints win over previously unbeaten LA has solidified them as a threat to make the Super Bowl. Receiver Michael Thomas has 880 receiving yards on 70 catches, which ranks fourth in the NFL. After that there is a serious drop off and the receiving corps could use an upgrade on the outside so it is understandable why the team would be pursuing Bryant and Marshall.
