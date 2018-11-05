Two people arrested after deputies find drugs, revolver during traffic stop

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two people were arrested on Thursday, November 1, after Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies found drugs and a gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to a press release, at approximately 9:30 pm, Deputy Bradley Colman conducted a traffic stop on Renner Road off Hwy 287 South in Anderson County.
The driver was identified as 44-year old Ruben Asberry Sr. Deputy Colman then verified Asbeery had an active warrant out of Anderson County for Manufacture /Delivery of a Control Substance. He was placed under arrest for the warrant.
The press release said Deputy Colman searched Asberry after the arrest and found he had four .22 caliber bullets in his jacket pocket, a small baggie containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in another jacket pocket. He also found a large amount of cash in his pants pocket.
Having probable cause Deputy Colman then searched the vehicle and found a glass smoking apparatus containing white residue in the console, behind the front seat a black pouch with a baggie and two glass smoking apparatuses, and another glass smoking device containing white residue.
The search on the bag had items that identified it as belonging to the female passenger. Deputy Colman then contacted the passenger in the vehicle.
The press release said the passenger was identified as 31-year old Jessica Applegate Applegate was then placed under arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Deputy Sparkman.
Deputy Colman searched Applegate and located a small yellow baggie containing a crystal like substance field tested as methamphetamine.
The press release said a further search of the vehicle the Deputies found a .22 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat, digital scales, a small bag with a green leafy substance inside, and a baggie containing a crystal like substance that field tested for methamphetamine.
Both subjects were transported to the Anderson County Jail without incident.
