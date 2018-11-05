Titus County officials investigating double murder-suicide

Police are investigating
By Dorothy Sedovic | November 5, 2018 at 9:59 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 9:59 AM

TITUS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide.

Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram reported that over the weekend, a man killed two people following a conflict over a woman. According to Ingram, the man later hung himself.

Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference about the incident on Monday at 1 p.m.

