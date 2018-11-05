Titus County officials investigating double murder-suicide

TITUS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide.
Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram reported that over the weekend, a man killed two people following a conflict over a woman. According to Ingram, the man later hung himself.
Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference about the incident on Monday at 1 p.m.
KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
