Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tonight’s skies will start off mostly clear, with clouds increasing into the morning hours tomorrow as our easterly winds shift more to the south. Rain chances start off low tomorrow, mostly for Deep East Texas, then increase into the early part of the afternoon for the rest of East Texas as skies become mostly cloudy and a decent southerly breeze feeds gulf moisture into the area. At first, our early afternoon showers will remain light and scattered across the area but the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop increase as a cold front is expected late Monday afternoon. The good news is that East Texas has been lowered from a slight risk of severe weather to a marginal risk, and that is solely for our easternmost counties. While the risk is lower than it was yesterday, Monday will remain a First Alert Weather Day as the risk for severe weather is still there. We will monitor the radar very closely tomorrow and will keep you updated as the cold front works its way through East Texas. Once the front passes, winds will be from the north and will start Tuesday morning with clear skies and temps in the mid-50s but will shift more to the southeast by the afternoon allowing temps to warm back up into the mid-70s with increasing cloud cover. A stationary boundary will sit over East Texas Wednesday and Thursday bringing back likely rain chances. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Thursday/early Friday dropping temps significantly and will bring some gusty northeasterly winds. Morning lows for Friday through Sunday will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. While a little chilly, Veteran’s Day is looking to be a beautiful day. Keep your phones/tablets charged tomorrow and make sure you download our KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather App. We will keep you updated!