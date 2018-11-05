Sabine dwellers anxious over possible flooding

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
The heavy rains of October are fueling fears of East Texans who live along the banks of the Sabine river.
The river authority predicted the Sabine would run over it's banks in East Texas this weekend.
"I'm concerned when it comes to flooding, trying to be prepared and monitor and watch things closely," says Donna Jones who owns the Sandbar marina on River road.
For many along River road near White Oak, going through floods is something they have experienced several times.
"We've been through several in the past, and kind of know what will happen at what height," Jones says.
Aside from flooding homes, it's put people who work at the Sandbar out of work for long periods in the past.
"I know what it can do. Because it can be dangerous and destroy a lot of your properties. Be prepared, have everything picked up. Hopefully I think it's going to miss us a little this time, but it'll be bank full," Jones says.
So far, there has been no significant flooding along the Sabine in Gregg county to warrant any road closures.
