Pair sentenced in Smith County card skimming case

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Two men who were found guilty in a card skimming case in Smith County have received their sentences.
28-year old Pit Genier of Florida was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 28-year old Lazaro Monotero-Coto was sentenced to 5-years deferred adjudication Friday.
The sentences were handed down by Judge Kerry Russell.
Genier and Coto were found guilty in October of unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications.
They were arrested in July 2017, after they were found with suspected card skimmers in their vehicle. According to the affidavit, a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the devices during a traffic stop at FM 16 and Highway 155.
