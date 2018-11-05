Officer involved shooting in Gladewater sends man to the hospital

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital recovering after an officer-involved shooting in Gladewater.
According to Gladewater Police, around 5 p.m. Sunday, the father of a suicidal man called Gladewater Police and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and told them his son, who he suspected to be under the influence of a drug, was going to commit suicide by cop.
He advised officers to go to Sheppard Street and Florence where officers confronted the man with guns drawn.
According to the father of the man, the man made a quick move to his belt.
Officers, believing the man had a weapon, fired on him. The man turned out to be unarmed.
The father, after seeing his son was shot, jumped on top of him to prevent him from being shot again.
Gladewater Police Chief Rob Vine said the man wounded in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate.
The man is expected to recover.
