Monday’s Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs in the mid 70s

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. Most of today will be partly cloudy with winds picking up through the afternoon. South and southwest winds will gust to 15-20 mph at times and temperatures will reach the mid 70s. By this afternoon, a few thunderstorms could develop along a front pushing into East Texas. Not everyone will see the rain, but any storms that develop could become strong to severe as they begin to move east during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat but isolated tornadoes and small hail can not be ruled out. Any storms will move out of the area tonight and temperatures will drop into the 50s by morning. Another mild day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Another cold front arrives early Wednesday and this one will bring a cool down along with the chance for rain. Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible through Wednesday and Thursday and could last into Friday morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s by the end of the work week.