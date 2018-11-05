Keeping grass healthy through the fall, winter months

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Taking a look at what to do to keep your grass healthy as growth slows down.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton says it’s important to keep your grass mowed at the same height.
You should also the grass clippings, plus any fallen leaves, to mix into your compost pile.
You won’t have to turn your compost pile to decompose the leaves. They will eventually rot and turn into a rich soil amendment, it just takes a little longer.
Once more leaves start falling, make sure you get any wet leaves raked from your lawn. These can block sunlight from your lawn, keeping your grass wet and increasing the chance for disease.
You can also help this by mowing your lawn regularly to shred leaves into the ground.
