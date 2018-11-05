High school football playoff picture starts to take shape as final week approaches

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - With the playoffs just a week away, Week 11 of high school football offers a dress rehearsal for many teams already eyeing a state title. For other teams, it is the last chance they have to make it in to the second season.
Week 10 saw multiple teams from the Pineywoods lock up District titles.
District Champions so far:
- 11-6A: Longview
- 8-5A DI: Lufkin
- 7-5A DI: John Tyler
- 9-5A DII: Marshall
- 6-4A DII: Pleasant Grove
- 7-3A DI: Jefferson
- 11 3A DII: Waskom
- 10-2A DI: Carlisle
- 11-2A DI: Garrison
- 12-2A DII: Grapeland
*** Longview, Lufkin, John Tyler and Marshall are guaranteed a home playoff game in the Bi-District Round.
Carthage is home to the state’s longest winning streak at 35 games. A 34-0 win over Henderson last week in the Red Zone game of the week gave them the lead in a tight district race. It locked up at least a share of the title but a win on Friday over Kilgore gives them the outright title. Kilgore was the last team to put a crack on the Bulldog armor, beating them 41-34 on October 7, 2016. A Kilgore upset would make it a co-championship between Van and Carthage with Carthage having the seeding tie-breaker. Several other districts with no champion after nine weeks will be decided in head-to-head games Friday night.
Head to head District Championship games on Week 11:
- 7-4A DII: Rusk @ Wills Point
- 9-4A DII: Jasper @ Center
- 6-3A DI: Kemp @ Malakoff
- 8-3A DI: Tatum @ Gladewater
- 12-3A DII: Anderson-Shiro @ Newton
- 12-2A DI: Shelbyville @ San Augustine
More than district titles are on the line with other teams in must wins in order to make the playoffs.
One of the more intriguing playoff battles is in 9-5A DII. Marshall, Whitehouse and Lindale have already locked up their playoff spots. That leaves Nacogdoches, Pine Tree and Jacksonville fighting to get into the final playoff spot. A Nacogdoches win along with either a Jacksonville loss or Pine Tree loss gets the Dragons in. The Dragons however would be out if Jacksonville and Pine Tree are both able to win based off of a points tie breaker. A Naocgdoches loss and Pine Tree win would put Pine Tree into the final playoff spot.
By the end of Friday all playoff spots in East Texas will be assigned and the race to AT&T Stadium can begin as teams look to claim a state title.
