High school football playoff picture starts to take shape as final week approaches

Carthage is home to the state’s longest winning streak at 35 games. A 34-0 win over Henderson last week in the Red Zone game of the week gave them the lead in a tight district race. It locked up at least a share of the title but a win on Friday over Kilgore gives them the outright title. Kilgore was the last team to put a crack on the Bulldog armor, beating them 41-34 on October 7, 2016. A Kilgore upset would make it a co-championship between Van and Carthage with Carthage having the seeding tie-breaker. Several other districts with no champion after nine weeks will be decided in head-to-head games Friday night.