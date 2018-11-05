Henderson County authorities: Man arrested for shooting dog from deer stand

By Jeff Awtrey | November 5, 2018 at 10:04 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:04 AM

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Forney man accused of shooting and killing a dog from his deer stand on Saturday.

Russell Scott Trousdale, 37, is charged with cruelty to animals. He was arrested Saturday and posted a $5,000 bond on Sunday.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office got a call around 6:40 p.m. from a person who said his dog had been shot. A deputy responded to the call and learned Trousdale had shot the dog from his deer stand, Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said the dog died. It was a pit bull mix.

