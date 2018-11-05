Henderson County authorities: Man arrested for shooting dog from deer stand

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Forney man accused of shooting and killing a dog from his deer stand on Saturday.
Russell Scott Trousdale, 37, is charged with cruelty to animals. He was arrested Saturday and posted a $5,000 bond on Sunday.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office got a call around 6:40 p.m. from a person who said his dog had been shot. A deputy responded to the call and learned Trousdale had shot the dog from his deer stand, Hillhouse said.
Hillhouse said the dog died. It was a pit bull mix.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.