Headstone stolen from Smith County cemetery, officials ask for help with case

NOONDAY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help locating a stolen headstone.
Officials say the headstone was stolen in early to mid-September from Noonday Cemetery at in the 16100 block of Highway 155 South.
The sheriff’s office released an image of the gravestone Monday morning. The stone was placed at the grave of Earl D. Murray, who served in the U.S. Army. Murray served in World War II and Korea, according to the stone.
To provide information about the case, contact Sgt. Nikki Keegan at 903-590-2646.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.