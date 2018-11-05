First Alert Weather Day canceled for Monday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The First Alert Weather Day has been canceled for today.
The Storm Prediction Center is now indicating that the stronger, more severe storms are expected to occur to our East. There is a very slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm to occur over the far Eastern counties in East Texas, but most of the stronger storms should remain to our East.
We will, as always, stay on top of the possibilities of strong to severe storms developing in East Texas.
