TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As a cold front slides into East Texas overnight tonight, there is a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. At this time it does not appear that these will be severe. Most of the severe storms are expected to be to our East, in Louisiana. We will, as always, keep our eyes on any storms that become strong and let you know about them. As the front moves southward during the overnight hours, skies should begin to become partly cloudy over northern areas with the rain chances ending. A few showers may continue into the morning hours over southernmost areas of East Texas. Election Day Forecast appears to be quite good with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. As we wait for a pair of cold fronts, one on Wednesday night and another on Thursday night, rain chances will continue through most of the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain ends early on Friday morning. The upcoming weekend looks good with chilly mornings, lows in the 40s and cool afternoons, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.