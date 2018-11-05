East Texans celebrate the Day of the Dead

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead honors life and death.
East Texans celebrated the holiday on Sunday at Bergfeld Park at the Day of the Dead festival.
“It is important to us because we want to show or culture, we don’t want it to be anything scary we just basically want it to be something to remember our loved ones," event organizer Esperanza Orduna said.
The Day of the Dead has been celebrated for thousands of years and looks to show love and respect to deceased loved ones.
“This is a tradition [where] people in Mexico do face painting and they do a table of like stuff that their ancestors or people that they loved use to like and they celebrate their life basically," attendee Lexlie Garcia said.
While she didn’t celebrate this as a child, Garcia said now as a mom she is passing this tradition on to her children.
“My hope is that they remember the heritage and what it is that Mexican traditions do and hopefully they will do it with their kids as well," she said.
This year Garcia is honoring someone dear to her heart.
“Her name is Tia Lupe, that’s what we called her, and she recently passed last year and it’s still very present to us and we love her dearly," she said.
Garcia said Dia de los Muertos gives her an opportunity to remember all of the good times she spent with her aunt and to teach her children the importance of the holiday.
