DA’s Office: Army depot contractor found guilty of assaulting police officer

TEXARKANA, TX (KLTV) - A 32-year-old Red River Army Depot contractor has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Red River Army Depot Police Officer in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown Monday.
According to a press release, Dontrell McChester, of Hooks, Texas, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven.
According to information presented in court, on Sep. 11, 2018, McChester attempted to enter the Red River Army Depot in his vehicle when Red River Army Depot Police Officers at the main gate smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. Officers directed McChester to exit the vehicle for further inspection. While officers were conducting that inspection, McChester ran from officers, re-entered the vehicle, and attempted to drive away. McChester began kicking an officer, who was struggling with him to stop the vehicle. While attempting to flee, McChester drove the vehicle in a manner that could have easily killed or seriously injured the officers at the scene. Officers were finally able to restrain McChester by using pepper spray. The assaulted officer received injuries and was also pepper sprayed during the altercation.
The press release said under federal statutes, McChester faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case was investigated by the Red River Army Depot Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan R. Hornok and Allen Hurst and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ivor Jorgensen.
