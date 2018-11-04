Longview hosts veteran recognition ceremony

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -As we move closer to the solemn observance of Veterans Day, an annual East Texas event pays tribute to those who we will soon honor.
The fourth annual Veterans Recognition day was held at Longview’s Teague Park veterans memorial.
Held the week before veterans day, the ceremony featured patriotic music and guest speakers which included congressman Louis Gohmert and state-representative Jay Dean.
The focus is unity of services that all share a bond in service to their country.
