High court declines to extend halt to climate change lawsuit

Trial in the case had been scheduled to begin earlier this week in Eugene, Oregon, but the Supreme Court temporarily halted the trial earlier this month. On Friday evening, the high court declined to extend the temporary halt to the case. The court said in a three-page, unsigned order that ordinarily the request the government made to the justices for the case to be dismissed has to be made to a lower court first. The high court said "adequate relief may be available" from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. That court has previously declined requests to dismiss the case at earlier stages.