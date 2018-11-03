Pack routes Caney Creek on way to 8-5A DI District championship

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - From the moment the Lufkin Panthers ran out of the giant purple inflatable helmet the game was pretty much over.
The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead on only two offensive plays against Caney Creek. The team put up 42 points in the first 12 minutes of action. At half it was a 56 point lead and Lufkin’s offense had only ran 13 plays of offense.
The second half the game was on cruise control as Lufkin rolled to a 63-0 win.
“It was one of our first goals,” Todd Quick said. “We do have other goals. We are going back to work in the morning.”
The win brought the team their first outright district title since 2011, which would end up being the final season for legendary Coach John Outlaw.
“We have great kids, great teachers and great administrators,” Quick said. “We have a great town that takes care of our kids and we have good country kids and that is what we like. They play the game the right way. They come to school the right way. We couldn’t be more proud of what they are doing.”
Next week the Pack wlll end their regular season on the road against Waller.
“It feels great,” Bugg Thompson said. We wanted to win it last year but we got upset by The Woodlands. It was all part of a plan and we worked hard for it. We had that intensity because it was senior night."
The Pack will want to finish strong as they prepare to host a Bi-District playoff game for the second straight year.
“Looking back, I would not rather have done this with anyone else but my brothers,” Titan Williams said. “It was a great time to come out and ball on senior night. We are just taking it one game at a time."
