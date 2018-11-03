Official: Divers see Lion Air jet fuselage, new 'ping' heard

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second right, congratulates navy divers who found the flight data recorder from the crashed Lion Air jet as Armed Forces Chief Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto, right, looks on during their visit to the main command post of the search mission for the victims at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. New details about the crashed aircraft previous flight have cast more doubt on the Indonesian airline's claim to have fixed technical problems as hundreds of personnel searched the sea a fifth day Friday for victims and the plane's fuselage. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) (AP)