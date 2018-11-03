Most top teams counting on big contributions from transfers

Crandall is a graduate transfer who earned second-team all-Big Sky honors for North Dakota each of the last two seasons. Clarke joins Gonzaga's team this year after sitting out the 2017-18 season. Crandall averaged 15.5 points as a sophomore and 16.6 points as a junior. He also led the Big Sky in steals (2.1) and ranked seventh in assists (3.6) last season. Clarke averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 assists to earn first-team all-Mountain West honors for San Jose State in 2016-17. Clarke had 18 points and 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes as Gonzaga defeated Central Washington in a preseason exhibition. Crandall had 8 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in that game.