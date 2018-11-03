Kilgore museum hosts Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony

15 people set to be inducted

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame is an organization dedicated to the recognition of broadcasting greats in the Lone Star State.
By Blake Holland | November 2, 2018 at 7:01 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 7:01 PM

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Some of Texas' best voices will be in Kilgore on Saturday to be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

The annual induction ceremony is set for noon at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications. Museum owner Chuck Conrad said when it comes to radio, Texas is home to some of the greatest.

“Texas was a pioneer in the radio days,” Conrad said. “Top 40 radio came out of Texas originally with Gordon McLendon in Dallas at KLIF. And then KDOK here in East Texas, which I now own. That’s a heritage station. All kinds of people started there. It’s amazing.”

Saturday’s event is already sold out. They’re expecting more than 200 disk jockeys for the ceremony and luncheon.

2018 Inductees:

T.J. Callahan

Dave Ambrose

Bud Little

Don Samuel

Bo Roberts and Jim White

Bobby Prado

Chuck Wolf

Mike Rogers

Jimmy Louis Wilken

Bill Rohde

Jim Love

Lew Dee

Jody Seay

Judy Bormaster Hart

Mary “Mike” Hatcher

Dave Scott

Bill Hill

