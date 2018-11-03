Kilgore museum hosts Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Some of Texas' best voices will be in Kilgore on Saturday to be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.
The annual induction ceremony is set for noon at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications. Museum owner Chuck Conrad said when it comes to radio, Texas is home to some of the greatest.
“Texas was a pioneer in the radio days,” Conrad said. “Top 40 radio came out of Texas originally with Gordon McLendon in Dallas at KLIF. And then KDOK here in East Texas, which I now own. That’s a heritage station. All kinds of people started there. It’s amazing.”
Saturday’s event is already sold out. They’re expecting more than 200 disk jockeys for the ceremony and luncheon.
2018 Inductees:
T.J. Callahan
Dave Ambrose
Bud Little
Don Samuel
Bo Roberts and Jim White
Bobby Prado
Chuck Wolf
Mike Rogers
Jimmy Louis Wilken
Bill Rohde
Jim Love
Lew Dee
Jody Seay
Judy Bormaster Hart
Mary “Mike” Hatcher
Dave Scott
Bill Hill
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.