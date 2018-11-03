East Texas takes to the pavement to raise money for heart health

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Downtown was painted red this morning as people from all over east Texas ran for a cause.
Runners and paws were ready at the starting gate.
“For me, it’s for my family that have had heart problems before and so I walk in honor of them,” runner, Collett Stec says.
Track shoes hit the pavement early this morning for an amazing cause.
The Tyler Heart Walk and 5K Red Carpet Run brought out people of all ages to run and walk for heart health.
“These are people who are fighting against heart disease and stroke,” Chairman Brian Thompson says.
According to UT Health chief nursing officer Dianne Adelfio; “1 in 35 people” die every minute from a heart attack, across the nation.
“Our why is about life and prevention strategies for decreasing heart disease and stroke and really walking for that cause,” Adelfio says.
Chairman Brian Thompson says the goal for the run was to raise $75,000 for heart disease research.
“We’ve already made it up to I believe, $85,000,” Thompson says.
For the participants, whether the goal was to cross the finish line or raise awareness, it’s a win-win for everyone.
The American Heart Association will be hosting a go red luncheon in Longview in February, where participants will have a chance to raise money for research for strokes in women.
For more information, visit their website, www.heart.org.
