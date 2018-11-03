Coutee not cleared to play Sunday in Denver

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Texans have announced that rookie wide reciever Keke Coutee and corner back Aaron Colvin would not be traveling with the team to Denver for their Sunday game against the Denver Broncos.
After recovering from a hamstring injury in training camp, Coutee re-injured his leg on October 21 against Jacksonville. Colvin is being kept out due to an ankle injury.
Jadaveon Clowny, Andre Hal and Jonathan Joseph will travel with the team but they are still being ruled as questionable.
