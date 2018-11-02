Weather delays completion of Runway 4/22 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The longest runway at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is just about ready for landing.
Manager Davis Dickson says the city is in preliminary talks with a new airline, however the runway’s completion date has been pushed back.
“It’s very important to us get this runway back open soon,” says Dickson. “Our goal was to open the final length of our runway 4-22 sometime in early November.”
Dickson says a few unforeseen projects and numerous weather delays have slightly pushed back the completion date for the new runway, the city now hopes it will be complete later this month or in early December.
All of the concrete work and grading for the new runway is complete, now it’s just about putting on those final but necessary touches.
“Electrical work is being done and a lot of the trenching and some of the navigational equipment that would be associated with that runway is being put in," says Davis.
Runway 4-22 is budgeted to cost around $48 million dollars, with 90 percent of the cost covered thorough grants. Davis says the weather delays haven’t affected that and he assures residents that construction wont impact holiday travel. “We hope to see the entire length of runway 4-22, our longest runway open well before Christmas,” says Dickson.
The City of Tyler is hoping the extended runway will entice the interested airline to provide service in Tyler.
