UT Tyler welcomes Forbes chairman to inaugural business leaders breakfast series

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Business leaders from across East Texas got the chance to hear from one of the most renowned businessmen in world on Friday.
Steven Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, was the keynote speaker at University of Texas at Tyler’s inaugural Leaders and Legends forum. The forum brings top East Texas business leaders together with renowned business legends to provide a platform of elite networking focusing on leaders of organizations with more than 100 employees or $40 million in annual sales, according to a university spokesperson.
Although the event was on an invite-only basis, UT Tyler’s president said the strategies shared and lessons learned could benefit all of East Texas.
“We’re really excited about the folks who have come out to be apart of this series this morning," said Dr. Michael Tidwell, president of UT Tyler. "Business leaders from across East Texas all working together to make sure East Texas prospers for everyone.”
Tidwell said the forum is expected to continue as a series, with national and international business and political leaders visiting to share strategies and advice for business prosperity in the region.
