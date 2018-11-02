Tyler woman to run 100 miles in 24 hours for Type 1 Diabetes awareness

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler woman is preparing to complete her fourth annual 24-hour 100-mile run to raise awareness about Type 1 Diabetes.
According to a press release, Angelica Gonzales is running to bring attention to the disease that her 16-year old son Christian has lived with since 2011.
“I chose to run 100 miles in 24 hours, because it is symbolic to me of what my son, and others with Type 1, go through on a daily basis." Gonzales said. "I was desperate to do something to raise awareness about Type 1, and educate the public about the warning signs. I decided to use my love for running to get more attention to this disease, the diagnosis of which is on the rise, potentially fatal, and often misdiagnosed.”
Gonzales will be running up and down the streets of Tyler for a total of 100 miles for the event.
The press release said The Run for One is set to begin at 9 a.m, November 10th, at South Side Park on the Rose Rudman Trail. The race will be followed by a Zumbathon in the park.
