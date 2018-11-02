Tyler ISD says construction at high schools is on schedule

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - As the end of the year approaches, construction continues at John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools.
Progress at John Tyler is happening underground.
“We’re doing the underground sewer lines, underground electrical lines and all the underground stuff so we can get our slabs poured here in the near future," Tyler ISD Director of Facilities Tim Loper said.
In December the school district expects structural steel to go up and for people to see more construction above ground.
As for Robert E. Lee, visible changes are happening above ground.
“We’ve actually poured all the foundations and the slab on the entire three-story instructional wing which is about little over half of the project," he said.
Progress has also been made at the fine arts area.
“Laying block right now and raising block at the fine arts area which is the band hall, the orchestra, the choir room, ensemble storage, percussion storage and all that," he said.
Loper said despite the rain construction at the two schools is right on schedule, but both are still in early stages.
“They’ll be some areas that are complete before others such as academic wings," he said. "We look to move in to John Tyler’s academic wing December of 2019 and the three-story academic wing at Robert E Lee in August of 2020.”
Both projects are expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.