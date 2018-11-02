Task force helps bring down card skimming cases, suspects in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Authorities in Smith County have seen a significant drop in card skimming cases from 2017 to 2018, and it’s thanks in part to a task force between police, the sheriff’s office, and the Secret Service.
Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Secret Service teamed up a few years ago to address problem that was popping up more and more in East Texas: credit card skimmers.
“A lot of agencies just kind of took the approach, ‘Well, if we don’t catch them in the act’, or ‘there’s no way to follow-up on this,’" said Adam Colby, sergeant of Financial Crimes Unit at Tyler PD. “So, over the course of about two years, we learned how to work these crimes, and we worked them together as a team, instead of worrying about whose territory it is, or who’s going to get the credit.”
What they found was a variety of different way the skimmers work, which meant the task force had to develop a number of different strategies for developing evidence and following-up on it. Oftentimes, that meant an arrest could be several months after the crime was initially committed. After two years of working out the kinks, the unit got a call from the state attorney general’s office.
“They asked if we could come down to Austin and give them a hand, kind of explain what was going on,” Colby recalled. “We also got a call from Harrison County DA’s office. So, we went down to both places to share what we know, and basically offered to help anybody who needs any help with this type of investigation."
Colby said there have been close to 42 arrests in Smith County in the past 18 months. At least 10 of those suspects are still in the Smith County Jail awaiting trial.
“Some of those folks have been sentenced to 30 years in prison; that’s a pretty big deterrent not to come back to Smith County,” said Colby.
Colby said although card skimming cases in Smith County have fallen more than 75-percent in the past year, he said card skimming was still a “very large problem” statewide. Colby said investigators have found that many of the culprits come from other cities like Houston into Tyler to commit the crime. One reason why Colby said many criminals have stopped targeting Smith County is because of the manner in which card skimming is prosecuted; namely, the Smith County DA’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach.
“Our partnership with the DA’s office has been fantastic, with their zero tolerance policy, so it really does stop it,” said Colby. “We’re down, I think we recovered 48... 40 some-odd skimmers last year in the city limits of Tyler, and I think we’re up to about 12 for this year.”
Colby said there are easy ways to protect yourself from falling victim to card skimming, especially at gas pumps. First, try to use a gas station which has the special tape across the front of the card slot. If there are obvious signs the tape has been peeled or cut, it’s in your best interest to avoid using that machine. Also, Colby said authorities advise you choose the ‘credit’ option instead of ‘debit’ when you can.
“If you run it as debit, and they get your pin, then they’re going to wipe out your bank account, and that’ll hurt a lot more than what they can do if you run it as credit," Colby advised.
The Tyler Police Department travels across the state to teach investigation methods to other departments. Colby added that Tyler police will soon also offer certified classes for skimming investigations out of their office building in Tyler.
