Task force helps bring down card skimming cases, suspects in Smith County

“A lot of agencies just kind of took the approach, ‘Well, if we don’t catch them in the act’, or ‘there’s no way to follow-up on this,’" said Adam Colby, sergeant of Financial Crimes Unit at Tyler PD. “So, over the course of about two years, we learned how to work these crimes, and we worked them together as a team, instead of worrying about whose territory it is, or who’s going to get the credit.”