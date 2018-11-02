The Streak Lives! SFA pushes to 23 straight with 3-1 win over Sam Houston

KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE• A dominating all-around effort for Daron also included a match-best seven rejections - three of which were of the solo variety. Those three solo blocks represented a career-high for Daron who had little trouble navigating the Bearkats' block as the junior hit a match-best .647. • Anyia Williams hit .500, giving the Ladyjacks a potent one-two punch alongside Daron. Anyia Williams finished the night by putting in nine terminations to go along with four block assists and a dig. • While Hollas and McKenzie Brewer - as usual - split time dishing out assists, the former put forth arguably the best floor defense effort by any Ladyjack this season. Hollas scooped up a match and career-high 23 digs and completed her team-best 12th double-double with 23 assists. • Hollas' 23 digs represent the most by an SFA player in a match this season and were the most by any Ladyjack since Lexus Cain amassed 21 in a five-set match against Abilene Christian in the 2017 Southland Conference Tournament. • Brewer also finished with 20 assists and one of the Ladyjacks' service aces. • Coleman also finished with a double-double, scooping up 12 digs to go along with her 12 terminations. The senior also added a pair of service aces and reached the 1,000 point plateau for her career in the Ladyjacks' victory. • Stopping Sam Houston State's Taylor Cunningham - one of the favorites for Southland Conference Player of the Year - has proven to be impossible for just about every team but the Ladyjacks did limit the senior's damage. Cummingham struck for a match-high 14 kills and added 11 digs for another double-double but hit only .188.• Breanne Chausse turned in 10 more kills for the Bearkats who have not defeated SFA inside Shelton Gym since Oct. 24, 2013. • The Bearkats hit just .126 as a unit and it has now been 366 days since a Southland Conference team hit .200 or better against SFA. • SFA's win was its 14th-straight inside Shelton Gym dating back to Nov. 11, 2017.