East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies have, for the most part, cleared here in East Texas and should stay that way throughout the night. Friday is looking to be a very nice fall day in our area with plentiful sunshine and a very cool start to the day. Lows should start out in the middle 40s, ending up in the upper 60s during the afternoon. The Red Zone looks to be perfect with clear skies, cool temperatures, and very light wind. For the upcoming weekend, Saturday looks to be really nice with sunshine and mild temperatures. The southerly winds will begin picking up during the day. Sunday, we are anticipating another cold front during the morning, bringing with it more showers and a few thundershowers. By afternoon, most of the heavier rain should end. Early next week, another front on Monday night/early Tuesday morning could bring a few more showers to East Texas. Election Day looks to be really nice with fair to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Wednesday should be sunny and mild and Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few showers moving through as another cold front passes through East Texas.