Newest class of East Texas power linemen graduate after final test

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - You won’t see any boots or horses at this rodeo, but there will still be plenty of rope, and candidates were still judged on how well they could hang on.
The Kilgore College Electric Power Technology program held their lineman rodeo at the Rusk County Electric Cooperative training field on Friday. Students put their skills to the test in front of family, friends, and potential future employers.
Twenty candidates climbed poles to show their skills grounding power lines, changing out insulators, and performing rescues on a power pole. Students were timed at several stations and scored on their performance.
Trevis Croft is finishing his first year as course instructor.
“Loving every minute of it,” Croft said.
One of the more serious tests is appropriately named the “hurt man rescue", pitting candidates against the clock to rescue a dummy from atop a power pole.
“We got 4 minutes to get this individual down, and we do the best we can with the guys,” said Croft. “We got an average time right now of 51 seconds.”
Croft had no doubt that all 20 students would walk the stage Friday night at Kilgore College to receive their diplomas. Croft added that hopefully by the end of the day, all 20 students also left with jobs in the field.
