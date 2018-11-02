Henderson Police release dash-cam video of high-speed chase

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Henderson police released dash-cam video on Friday of a high-speed chase involving a wanted Rusk County man.
James Paul Calvert, 47, was captured on Sunday following that chase. The video shows police first spotting Calvert in an alleged girlfriend’s vehicle at the Kroger grocery store. An officer can be heard saying, “they’re running” as the vehicle speeds away.
Police say the female driver ignored stop signs and weaved in and out of traffic along Highway 79 South before eventually turning onto a rural road. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and Calvert can be seen opening the passenger door and running out. Police say he had a gun in his hand. Authorities eventually captured the wanted felon and arrested him.
Calvert was wanted for charges of sexual assault of a child and fled authorities for nearly a week. According to the district attorney’s office, Calvert was sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault charges. He still faces pending charges for running from police.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.