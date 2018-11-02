TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chef David Wallace is kicking off your Thanksgiving sides recipes with this delicious salad.
" I could give you a dozen recipes for side dishes and it still wouldn’t be enough. It’s that time of year, the holiday’s season. There will be meals shared with your coworkers, church members, organizations, and families. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years are coming quickly," Chef David says.
This is a quick, easy, and economical salad. Best of all, it's scrumptious. Slightly sweet and salty, with a touch of southwest flavor. All you will need is:
Fiesta corn salad by David Wallace
2 (15oz) cans of whole kernel corn
2 cups grated cheddar cheese (I prefer sharp cheddar)
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup chopped bell pepper and 1/2 cup chopped red onion
In a mixing bowl, add well drained cans of corn, cheese,the mayo, and the vegetables (peppers and onions). Thoroughly chill and hold until ready to serve. When ready serve, add one: 10 oz bag of coarsely crushed chili cheese corn chips
Mix well and serve. Don’t let the holidays put you in a HOLI-DAZE!
