East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excellent weather continues here in East Texas through Saturday evening, then a cold front is expected to race through the area overnight Saturday into Sunday early morning. A few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible during the overnight hours with most of the rain out of East Texas by dawn on Sunday. Partly Cloudy skies are expected for most of Sunday with increasing clouds during the day on Monday. Another cold front is expected to push through our area late on Monday with another chance for showers and a few thundershowers late on Monday. By Election Day sunrise, the rain chances should drop out of the forecast leaving us with a partly cloudy and very mild day to go and VOTE. Wednesday through Friday of next week looks pretty good with fair to partly cloudy skies likely with cool mornings and mild afternoons.