East Texas smokehouse celebrates 75 years with new facility

MARSHALL,, TX (KLTV) - A family-owned smokehouse near Marshall is celebrating 75 years of service with a brand new multi-purpose facility.
Bear Creek Smokehouse cut the ribbon on Thursday morning on their new general store and event center. Inside you’ll find everything from the entire line of Bear Creek meats to fresh fudge and gift items.
“Bear Creek Smokehouse was started in 1943 by my granddad,” owner Robbie Shoults said. “The legacy continued with my dad and it continues on with myself and my son, Hunter, and our wives."
Shoults says the new facility will be great for accommodating things like holiday parties and fundraising events along with great shopping.
Bear Creek Smokehouse is located on State Highway 154, just northwest of Marshall.
